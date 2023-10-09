Hyderabad: Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh paid to zoo staffer’s kin

Hyderabad: Following the death of animal keeper Mohd Shahbaz on Saturday, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Telangana, R M Dobriyal along with Bahaurpura MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan on Sunday paid condolences to the family members of the deceased and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia from zoo management.

The officials of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad paid floral tributes to Late Shahbaz at his residence who died after the injuries occurred in an elephant enclosure at the zoo.

Speaking with the family members, Dobriyal assured that all the benefits, which are applicable, will be released as early as possible and a government job will be given to one of the family members.

On Saturday afternoon, Shahbaz went near the elephant as part of his routine work when the elephant charged towards him. The animal pierced his tusk causing a severe injury to the keeper, following which he was shifted to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.