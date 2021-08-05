Hyderabad: Experts sound alarm bells over Delta as crowds throng markets

Hyderabad: Citizens seem to be lulled into a careless attitude about taking care of themselves as the major markets in the city seem to be flouting safety norms and witnessing huge gatherings. Soon after the city reported two cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.1 also known as Delta Plus variant of coronavirus three months ago, the health experts began expressing concern over the gathering at markets not sticking to the safety measures.

According to the reports, the cases are increasing in the State, and it could be a new variant or a third wave of the virus. After the lockdown was lifted more than a month ago, people seem to be under the impression that the situation is returning to normalcy and that they need not worry about the safety measures like wearing masks and keeping social distancing. They are gleefully crowding marketplaces and roaming freely in the streets.

A large number of people have been visiting major markets in the city including Lad Bazar, Charminar, Begum Bazar, Jagdish market in Abids, Osman Gunj, Mahboob Gunj in Malakpet, Gujrati Galli in Koti, Musheerabad market, vegetable markets including Rythu Bazars and several other markets by flouting safety norms including social distancing and wearing masks.

It has also been observed that all do not lie with the customers as even the shopkeepers are flouting the norms by allowing a huge gathering at the stores.

Even though neighbouring States are witnessing the alarming situation over the new variant and a third wave, the people in the city remain unconcerned. Crowds can be seen despite the shops advising the public to maintain social distancing. "Though market follows several safety measures, it is for the citizens to obey the norms and safeguard themselves. All we can do is, tell them to wear masks and maintain distance," said Tarun, an owner of kirana store at Begum Bazar.

Citizen behavior seems to be normal while visiting the market. They have forgotten that the virus behaviour continues to change with each passing day. Forget about physical distancing, they are not even wearing face masks. "We have been repeatedly asking them to maintain distance, but are in close contact with one other. Most of the shopkeepers have also taken precautions with covering their area with plastic shades and placing hand sanitisers," added Mohammed Raheemuddin at Lad Bazar.

Meanwhile, the customers at the markets said that they have been visiting the market to purchase goods. And each shop has been bustling with customers. They have no option rather than visiting the shop and purchasing their needs. "If there has been a concern towards any variant of the virus, the health department has to inform the citizens and take steps to stem the spread," said Praveen Kumar, a customer at a market in Kothi.

According to experts, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have also warned India of a third wave of coronavirus.

They said if two cases were reported in the State three months ago, the third wave cannot be ruled if the negligence continues. Dense crowding in congregations, public places, eateries, markets and malls could draw a path for the next wave. The Delta Plus variant is more dangerous and highly transmissible than the Delta variant.

The variant has spiked in Kerala with more than 20,000 cases being reported in the State, leading to imposition of weekend lockdown to halt the wave. States like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka are also reporting cases of a new variant.