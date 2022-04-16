Hyderabad: Experts sound alarm bells over high-rise buildings

Hyderabad: Calling it a big mistake of the Telangana government that has revoked the G.O 111 that protects the catchment areas of historic twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, the scientists and environmental engineers have warned that if the catchment areas in buffer zones are disturbed by heavy civil structures like skyscrapers in 84 villages across Vattinagulapally, it will create havoc as it will all be collapsed and will lead to a disaster due to water exploration and decrease in the water table of twin cities within 5 years.

The three-member committee that was constituted to study the impact of the scrapping of G.O 111, included Dr K Babu Rao, retired Chief Scientist, IICT; Sagar Dhara, former UNEP consultant who was previously on the SC-appointed committee on Hussainsagar and Dr Rama Lingeshwar Rao, a retired NGRI scientist, an expert on seismic zone and stress map of India as its members.

The committee member, Dr Baburao, Retd Chief Scientist said, "By scrapping G.O 111 the State government has invited a greater risk of flooding to Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the twin reservoirs constructed as flood control to the city, but are unable to fulfill their flood control role as envisaged as they have silted. By abrogating G.O 111 and allowing development around these reservoirs the State government is further increasing the silting of the reservoirs which will reduce their capacity to flood control."

Dr Baburao further said that the Hyderabad people residing downstream of the reservoirs will be put at greater risk during the heavy rainfall. Adding that he said that with the abrogation of G.O 111 two reservoirs will suffer and are likely to turn into dead reservoirs.

Another expert Dr B Rama Lingeswara Rao, Retd Chief Scientist NGRI said that when the water table decreases the cities will have millions of borewells dried, no water in the ground hence temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degrees celsius.

He also issued a warning saying that if the catchment area is blocked the soil will become liquified with potential where buildings will collapse. He further said that because of skyscrapers the flat bottom surfaces of cumulonimbus clouds will be stopped within city premises and thereby flash floods may frequently occur.

The people's committee urged the State government not to stop the natural flow of water, the Musi river and its flow inlets and also suggested that encroachments should be cleared for free flow of runoff water.

They demanded the State government to bring forth the study of G.O 111 notified region, geologically, geo-physically, ecologically, and hydrologically to save the people of twin cities, Hyderabad and Secunderabad.