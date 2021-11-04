Hyderabad: Fake certificates submitted to corner wedding benefits

Rajendranagar: The Revenue authorities were in utter shock when they found fake SSC and birth certificates appended with applications received for Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes. They are digging more into the piles of applications to know what lies more and also planning to book police cases against the fake beneficiaries. During the ongoing special drive to clear remaining applications, the officials found at least 18 applications with fake and forged certificates on Wednesday. This has prompted them to go for cross-checking of all applications, including those already submitted to Revenue Divisional Officer after verification.

Disclosing this, K Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue Officer, Rajendranagar said, "During the scrutiny, at least 18 applications were found with fake SSC and birth certificates. In most cases, fake SSC certificates were found and most of them carry the name of a school from Karwan area. We are digging more into applications to find what more lies in the junk."

"In one case, a birth certificate of an applicant appeared as a death certificate of another person with mere change of name. We took the matter to the notice of RDO, Rajendranagar and are in the midst of investigation to nail the culprits," he said.

Rajendranagar mandal tops in Rangareddy district in availing benefits of the two schemes. According to officials, in the last seven months, nearly 1,340 applications were submitted to the MRO, with nearly 225 applications submitted every month.

"In just April and July, a whopping Rs 10.60 crore was distributed among 1,062 beneficiaries, who are mostly from Suleiman Nagar, Hassan Nagar, Mahmood Nagar, Indra Nagar, Wadi-e-Mahmood, Kishori Masjid, Chintelmet and part of Kishan Bagh," the official informed,

Of the 1,062 beneficiaries, he said, 797 were benefited from Shaadi Mubarak scheme, while 265 were covered under Kalyana Lakshmi. However, the amount is excluded from the aid of Rs 2.53 crore distributed on October 8, benefitting another 260 of the same area.