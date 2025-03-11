Hyderabad Family Death: Parents Hang Themselves, Kids Poisoned

A couple and their two teenage children were discovered dead at their residence in Habsiguda late Monday night. Authorities have registered a case of suspicious death, with investigations underway to determine the cause.

Osmania University police confirmed that Chandrasekhar Reddy and Kavita Reddy, both in their mid-40s, were found deceased alongside their children, Sritha Reddy and Vishwanath Reddy. Preliminary findings suggest that the parents hanged themselves, while their children were found unconscious, raising suspicions of poisoning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Osmania University division) Jagan stated that forensic teams and investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Financial distress is being considered as a possible factor, but officials have not ruled out other angles.

Neighbors reported the incident to the police after multiple attempts to contact the family went unanswered. Upon arrival, police discovered the tragic scene and initiated a detailed inquiry. Authorities are also reviewing the family's financial records and personal communications to determine potential motives.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. Police are speaking with relatives and neighbors for additional insights into the family’s recent activities and struggles.