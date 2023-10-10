Hyderabad: FCRI builds safe haven for shielding wild fruit species

Hyderabad: In a noteworthy endeavour aimed at the conservation of biodiversity and the advancement of sustainable agriculture, the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) Mulugu has started a flourishing Wild Fruit Garden (WFG). This project, initiated in October 2022, presently caters a varied array of 50 wild fruit species. The primary objective is to cultivate and safeguard a minimum of 75 species, rendering it an indispensable asset for both research and educational purposes.

The WFG acts as a haven for a wide spectrum of wild fruit species, ensuring the preservation of their genetic diversity and protecting them from potential extinction. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in facilitating the implementation of a monkey food court, an initiative spearheaded by the Telangana Forest department as part of the Haritha Haram programme. This effort is designed to confine monkeys to forest areas, thereby reducing human-animal conflicts.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr B Harish Babu, Assistant Professor of Agroforestry in the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry, FCRI, Mulugu, says, “Deforestation has primarily driven the migration of monkeys into urban metropolis, leading to their reduced presence in natural forest habitats. Our initiative aims to rectify this situation byencouraging and facilitating the return of monkeys to their native forests.

We commenced this endeavour as a pilot project in Mulugu, not only tobenefit the monkey population but also for the purpose of conductingvaluable research. In the near future, we envision extending thisinitiative throughout the entire region of Telangana.” At WFG, a dedicated team of researchers has achieved remarkableprogress in a very short span of time. In fact, great care was taken inselecting a wide range of fruit species, each chosen for its uniqueflavors, nutritional benefits, and positive impact on the environment.

The selection includes a variety of species, such as Konda golugu,Kokum, Thuniki, Simachinta, Medi, ReguKampa, Moori, Raavi, andseveral others.

The WFG also presents exciting avenues for scientific exploration,drawing the interest of researchers, botanists, and arborists alike. Thisunique platform provides an ideal setting for in-depth investigations intogrowth patterns, nutritional compositions, and the medicinal propertiesof these untamed fruits. The knowledge gleaned from such studies holdsthe potential to drive advancements in various areas, including thedevelopment of new fruit varieties, enhanced cultivation techniques, andthe exploration of potential health benefits linked to these remarkablefruits.

Further, the WFG stands as a valuable educational asset. It offers awealth of learning opportunities for students, farmers, and the localcommunity, facilitating hands-on experience that impart practicalwisdom in the cultivation, propagation, and management of wild fruits.