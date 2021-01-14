Hyderabad: 'Festival of Harvest' begins at Novotel at airport today

Hyderabad: To string the Sankranti festivities with joy and culinary fervour, Novotel Hotel at Shamshabad Airport plans to organise a four-day-long "Festival of Harvest" from January 14 to 17. To mark the event a blend of delicious and succulent north and south Indian cuisine is being offered.



The idea squeezed from a plush green horticultural space housed in its periphery called 'Patch', where a variety of vegetables, herbs, fruits, flowers and ornamental plants are grown under expert supervision. It provides a soothing ambience, besides filling the ambient temperature with enticing aroma that would surely tempt the crave.

Executive Chef Varun is the brain behind the concept knitting the 'patch' to presentation of menu. "The blend of both north Indian and south Indian delicacies, with delectable menu, bedecked by Varun, would surely enthral the connoisseur and let their mouths watering," informed Rubin Cherian, GM.

'Makki Ki Roti' with Saag, 'Pindi Chole with Bhature', 'KalagayaKoora', 'UlavaCharu Pulao', 'RoyyalaIguru', 'Bhatti Ka Ghost' and many other delicacies will leave the connoisseur craving to taste the savouries unabatedly. The attendees can be able to fill their pallet and experience the delicious blend of aroma and taste, from Punjab to Pondicherry, during the carnival, added Shakher, pastry chef.

"To celebrate the season, we have conceptualised the idea of 'Festival of Harvest' to mark and fill the Makara Sankranti with a host of palatable dishes. To rejoice the festive spirit, we invite all our guests/ connoisseurs to join in this 'fusion of food' carnival, said ParulSethi, director (sales).