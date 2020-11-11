Hyderabad: Final list of polling stations to be published on November 21

Hyderabad: State Election Commissioner C Partha Sarathi on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners of GHMC to ensure the final list of polling stations is released on November 21. The SEC asked the deputy commissioners to provide all the support to the returning officers. The Commission issued a notification for preparing the list of polling stations for the GHMC elections.

As per the notification, the officials would prepare a draft list of polling stations on November 12, the list would be published by the returning officers with the consent of GHMC commissioner on November 13. Claims and objections will be received till 5 pm on November 17 by the concerned returning officers. The returning officers along with the deputy commissioners should hold a meeting with the political parties on November 16. The claims and objections should be disposed of by November 18.

The SEC said that the returning officers should send their final list of polling stations to the GHMC commissioner on November 19 and with the consent of the Commissioner the final list should be published.