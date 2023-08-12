Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from a shopping complex in Chandanagar, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at Tapadia Maruthi Infinity Mall located next to the National Highway in Chandanagar and spread to the multiplex cinema hall on the 5th floor. Three out of the five screens of the multiplex were completely burnt.



Upon receiving the information, fire, and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel arrived at the scene with the four fire engines and brought the fire under control to prevent it from spreading to the 6th and 7th floors. The incident took place around 6 am, and fortunately, no one was present in the mall at that time.

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. Tapadia Mall is a recently opened establishment, and not all of the shops are fully operational yet. It is yet to be determined whether the fire was caused by a short circuit or some other reason. The fire accident has resulted in significant property damage, and the situation is being monitored by Srilingampally Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy.