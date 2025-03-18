Live
- Upset over 'divided' affection, minor kills 4-month-old cousin in Kerala
- Rajnath Singh meets Netherlands counterpart Ruben Brekelmans, discusses bilateral cooperation in defence
- Case Filed Against LB Nagar MLA for Alleged Caste-Based Remarks
- National Women’s Hockey League: Haryana, Odisha and MP register wins on opening day
- Karnataka BJP slams Congress govt over Israeli tourist's gang rape at Hampi
- Police serve notices to celebrities in betting app case
- Student Injured After Ceiling Collapse at Osmania University Hostel, Protests Erupt
- ‘Vaccharroi’ from ‘MAD Square’ ignites excitement
- Sushanth’s interesting first look from ‘SA10’ unveiled
- Nabha serves sizzling glamour with a slice of style
Hyderabad: Five Women Arrested for Smuggling iPhones at RGI Airport
Highlights
Five women were arrested at RGI Airport for smuggling iPhone 16 Pro Max from the UAE. The women had purchased the phones at a discounted price and planned to sell them in the city.
The RGI Airport police arrested five women on Monday for allegedly smuggling iPhones from the UAE to the city.
The women, who are from the city, arrived at RGI Airport on a flight from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.
They attempted to avoid baggage checks, but the police grew suspicious. Upon inspecting their belongings, the officers discovered they were carrying iPhone 16 Pro Max models in gold. The women had purchased the phones at a discounted price in Dubai and intended to sell them at a higher price in the city.
A case has been filed against them, and legal action is underway. The phones have been seized.
Next Story