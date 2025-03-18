Hyderabad: Five Women Arrested for Smuggling iPhones at RGI Airport

The RGI Airport police arrested five women on Monday for allegedly smuggling iPhones from the UAE to the city.

The women, who are from the city, arrived at RGI Airport on a flight from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

They attempted to avoid baggage checks, but the police grew suspicious. Upon inspecting their belongings, the officers discovered they were carrying iPhone 16 Pro Max models in gold. The women had purchased the phones at a discounted price in Dubai and intended to sell them at a higher price in the city.

A case has been filed against them, and legal action is underway. The phones have been seized.