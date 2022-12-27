Hyderabad: Flights are Diverted at Shamshabad Airport Due to Fog Effect

Hyderabad: Dense fog has engulfed the suburbs of Hyderabad. Shamshabad International Airport was engulfed in fog. Due to this, flights were disrupted. Many flights arriving at Rajiv Gandhi Airport were diverted. Air India flight AI 615 from Mumbai to Hyderabad was diverted to Chennai. Indigo flight 6E 495 from Chennai to Hyderabad was diverted back to Chennai. Due to this, passengers are facing serious problems.