Hyderabad: Following High Court rebuke, Town Planning officials crack the whip on illegal venture

Rajendranagar: After getting rebuked from the court for not acting tough against the illegal ventures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town officials of Rajendranagar on Tuesday clamped down a venture at Moghal Engineering College, Bandlaguda under Rajendranagar using full force of staff and the police.

This is the 5th such action by the authorities in Rajendranagar against encroachments and illegal ventures during the last one month complaints start pouring in about the rampant increase in encroachments and illegal layouts in the circle pointing the fingers towards the town planning officials playing a role of mute spectators despite having well acquainted with all the murky affairs.

Town Planning officials such as section officer Rakesh and other staff members reinforced with police personnel descended the spot earlier in the wee hours on Tuesday and defaced the entire venture spread over an area of 8 acres near Moghal Engineer College, Bandlaguda.

"In compliance with the court order we have demolished an illegal layout in Sy.Nos. 103/3/p, 170, 172 and 173 near Moghal Engineer College, Bandlaguda under Rajendranagar. The occupier of the land laid bitumen roads in the venture without obtaining the permission from the GHMC and developed plots over an area of 8 acres.

Following a court order we have today demolished the said illegal layout using JCB machines in the presence of police personnel," informed Jagan, Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar, Circle No.11.

On July 7, the revenue officials razed down an illegal structure at Mailardevpally area which they say was built on GHMC land allocated for park. According to Mandal Revenue Officer Rajendranagar K Chandrasekhar, the officials pulled down a compound wall being raised illegally in survey number No.156/1 at Mailardevpally.

The revenue officials even prevented an attempt to encroach upon the Musi River land at Hyderguda side and even seized one vehicle involved in dumping gravel.

Similarly, three more lorries were seized by the authorities used to dump gravel near Appa Cheruvu Lake, at Gagan Pahad area last month. Likewise, the officials stalled construction activities at government land in Sy.No.52 at Mailardevpally on July 4, and authorities shunted out the labourers from the spot.