  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Food samples from Pista House restaurant collected

Hyderabad: Food samples from Pista House restaurant collected
x
Highlights

As a part of surveillance of food quality, samples were lifted under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules, 2011 from Pista House, Uppal on Sunday.

Hyderabad: As a part of surveillance of food quality, samples were lifted under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rules, 2011 from Pista House, Uppal on Sunday. The action was taken after a complaint was made online on X (formerly Twitter). Along with collecting samples of Plum Cake, Sponge Cake, and Milk Bread, Food Safety Officers inspected the premises and found certain defects.

A notice has been issued to the management who were warned to rectify the issues raised. The complaint was raised by one Karvendhan who purchased a Banana Cake which he later discovered was rotten with fungus. The sample of the said cake along with the other samples have been forwarded to the State Food Laboratory and action will be taken after the analysis is made. Assistant Food Controller K Balaji Raju in a press note instructed all food-related establishments to maintain hygienic conditions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X