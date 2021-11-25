Hyderabad: Foundation for new mosques in old Secretariat to be laid today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to start the rebuilding works of Secretariat Mosques which were pulled down during the demolition drive of old secretariat buildings in July 2020. Jamia Nizamia, vice-chancellor and Prominent cleric Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of a Mosque within the vicinity of the new Secretariat complex on November 25.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem and other department officials visited the Secretariat and inspected the proposed site.

There were two mosques in Secretariat Complex including Masjid-e-Mohammadi Jamia, popularly known as the Secretariat mosque and Masjid-e-Hashmi.