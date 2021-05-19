Hyderabad: Free Covid care health kits to be distributed soon

Hyderabad: A healthcare mobile application run by Indiabulls Group will soon provide free medication to over 25 lakh families in the country. Under the initiative 'Dhani Aapke Saath' free Covid care health kits worth Rs 90 crores will benefit many people.

Each Covid Care health kit has preventive medicines for at least two persons. To further support this initiative, it has also made its panel of doctors available for free consultations 24/7 on the Dhani app.

According to Nikhil Chari, President of Dhani healthcare, the kit is packaged as per the recommendation by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and will be helpful in the initial preventive care of Covid 19.

The kit consists of a monthly course of medicines that help boost one's immunity through Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc, and Paracetamol in case of fever or body ache. "Families, who would like to take the benefit of this initiative, can go on the Dhani app or log on to pharmacy.dhani.com and place their order for free.

Further, Dhani is offering free video calls with doctors and specialists round the clock and one can access the doctor on video call within 15 seconds," he added.

Adding to this Dr Smita Dash, chief medical officer–Dhani healthcare says, "This kit is not a substitute for Covid care but will help in the initial preventive care for Covid and will boost immunity to fight all viral infections."

This kit will help boost immunity and if any individual develops any symptom such as fever, cough, or throat infection could start using these medicines as early care for Covid. Families can also connect with a Dhani doctor for free video consultations, and any guidance, the doctor added.