Hyderabad: Free education for students from flood-hit areas

Masabtank: The City-based MS Group of Education has decided to come forward with proposals to provide free education to children whose families have been affected by the recent floods.

The group which has a chain of educational institutions had earlier offered their buildings as relief camps. It announced that the institutions will provide free education to children of flood-hit families While undertaking relief work at various locations in the city to provide shelter for the affected families, the group management realised that most of them were hit financially as they lost everything in the deluge.

The management of MS Education Academy took a vow to help the students in their pursuit of education. MS Junior College and MS Degree Colleges will also offer one-year free education to such children. "It is unconditional irrespective of any reservations. They only have to bring proof from authorities that they lived in those areas and got severely affected by floods," said Mohammed Lateef Khan, Chairman of MS Group.

The academy would also be providing free books and study materials. Seats are available for flood-hit victims in all streams of intermediate education and degree colleges in all MS branches. "There is a provision for those who would like to repeat their NEET exam. The academy will provide one-year free coaching to them.