Hyderabad: Free health camp organised

Hyderabad: In order to provide free medical treatment for the poor, city-based Sakina Foundation conducted the 87th free health camp for over 300 people and provided medicines worth Rs 1 lakh to the lower-income families in several areas of the city on Sunday.

The camp was held in areas including Netaji Nagar, Erragada and Jubilee Hills. The camp included free consultation of senior doctors including Orthopaedic, Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, Diabetologist, General Physicians, nutrition who attended to 300 plus patients suffering from heart disease, diabetes, paralysis and various other ailments.

The assessment also included vital check-ups and blood sugar measurements, Nebulisers and sanitary napkins to women.

According to the organisers, promotive and preventive services included counseling on cleanliness along with overall hygiene, oral hygiene and health-related issues and provision of multi-vitamins tablets were dispensed to those who required. The camp was volunteered by a few locals and youngsters.

Apart from medicines, books and stationery material was also distributed to the underprivileged children of the localities.

Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman of Sakina Foundation said, "The Foundation has always been a front runner in providing a helping hand to any public initiative and community service, ensuring that yearly health camps will also be held for the benefit of underprivileged."