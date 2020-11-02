Hyderabad: Free service offered to flood-damaged vehicles

Hyderabad: Voluntary groups have come forward offering free servicing to autos, taxis and heavy vehicles such as goods carriers and Lorries which are partially damaged following the flooding in the City. It is estimated that more than 3,000 vehicles have been wrecked across Hyderabad in the floods.

K Prakash, general secretary, Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers Association, said that people were helpless in protecting their vehicles from being washed away in floods. Most of the vehicles bodies turned out of shape entirely and are in bad condition. "Cars were seen being swept away by the heavy flow of water coming from the Balapur Lake. Similar situation happened in SR Nagar and Chandrayangutta, where rising water levels filled basements. Hence we have come up with relief programme to help drivers get back to work," he added.

Syed Zakir of TS Taxi and Drivers JAC said that fixing vehicles that are damaged in such floods is usually very difficult. "Minor problems can be solved by changing air filters, clearing water from silencers, and replacing batteries. If a vehicle's body is damaged, then new body parts will be needed and the cost will increase. Moreover, if the chassis is damaged, then there is no use in repairing such vehicles," he added.

The members of JAC also requested the government to immediately waive off late fees, fines and penalty on payment of Road taxes. They sought Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to amend motor vehicle act and give some relief to those running passenger vehicles.