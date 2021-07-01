Hyderabad: Free training in 'general duty assistant' for youth

Hyderabad: Raging Covid pandemic has brought to fore the need to give the health sector a boost to cater to needs of citizens. It has also necessitated the need to create massive employment opportunities in the sector.

To meet the growing emergencies, the demand for health assistants to aid doctors and nurses has increased manifold. To meet this demand, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has announced that it will train youth in general duty assistant course for three months.

Seventy per cent of the trainees will get placed for jobs. TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala at a programme held at Ksheera Lingeshwara Swamy Temple in Krishna, in Makthal constituency, announced the course details for general duty assistants according to which SSC passed candidates are eligible for the course.

The trainees will be provided free board, lodging and travelling allowances. The association had earlier offered youth free training in cyber security.