Hyderabad: Fruit vendor electrocuted

Hyderabad: A fruit vendor was electrocuted at Bahadurpura in the city on Tuesday. Amidst heavy rain in the evening, the victim came in contact with an electric pole and died on the spot.
On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination. The man was selling bananas near Varun Motors at Bahadurpura road. The victim is yet to identified.
