  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fruit vendor electrocuted

Hyderabad: Fruit vendor electrocuted
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A fruit vendor was electrocuted at Bahadurpura in the city on Tuesday. Amidst heavy rain in the evening, the victim came in contact with an...

Hyderabad: A fruit vendor was electrocuted at Bahadurpura in the city on Tuesday. Amidst heavy rain in the evening, the victim came in contact with an electric pole and died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination. The man was selling bananas near Varun Motors at Bahadurpura road. The victim is yet to identified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X