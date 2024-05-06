Hyderabad: FSSAI inspects hotels, ice-cream parlours, slaps notices on erring eateries across city

Hyderabad: Following the complaints regarding the food adulteration, unhygienic practices, and quality of food being served at several hotels, restaurants, and bakeries in the city, the Task Force team of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with GHMC’s Food Safety officials, initiated field inspections of city eateries to identify instances of adulteration and other illegal practices.

Health-conscious consumers have been lodging complaints against hotels with unhygienic surroundings, serving stale food, and even discovering dead insects in food items, particularly packed foods. In response to the increasing number of complaints, Food Safety officials have stepped up their efforts and initiated field inspections across the city.

According to Food Safety officials, the Task Force team conducted inspections at various food joints, bakeries, and ice cream parlors. Notices were issued to establishments found to be lacking in hygiene standards, including the famous Karachi Bakery, Cream Stone, and Bilal Ice Cream.

During the inspection at Karachi Bakery in Moazamjahi Market, the task force uncovered expired stocks of rusks, biscuits, candy, chocolate cakes, toasts, and buns amounting to Rs 5,200, which were subsequently discarded. Additionally, it was noted that use-by dates were not displayed on pastries and cakes, a violation of FSSAI regulations. Furthermore, multiple unlabeled products were found, also constituting a violation of FSSAI regulations.

At Cream Stone, it was discovered that expired stock of strawberry paste was being used, which was promptly discarded. Certain stocks of pineapple titbit cans were found to be stored without maintaining a cold chain, and cakes/pastries were found without use-by dates. Notices were issued by the officials, and adjudication cases were filed in response to these violations.

At Bilal Ice Cream in Moazamjahi Market, it was discovered that their manufacturing unit had been operating without a valid license or registration. Additionally, fake-brand water bottles were found on the premises. The inspection team issued a notice, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.

In addition to the ice cream units, violations related to hygiene, storage, and food quality were observed in the kitchens of various restaurants, including Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine in Himayatnagar.

Expired products such as cheese, syrup, ATC spices, sandwich breads, and brown sugar were found and subsequently discarded. Live cockroaches were found in ice cream storage units, and carrots were found to be fungal-infested and unsuitable for human consumption. Cooked vegetable biryani was found stored in the fridge, unlabeled chana dal was discovered, and samples were lifted for further testing.

Unsanitary conditions, including stagnant drainage, were noted. Notices were promptly issued, and adjudication cases will be initiated to address these violations.

Similarly, at Firefly Restaurant in Sarath City Mall, hygiene and pest-related violations were found. Additionally, Rs 9,000 worth of water bottles were seized for lacking a valid BIS license from the manufacturer. At Air Live Restaurant, water bottles worth Rs 68,400 were seized due to suspicion of being substandard (preliminary testing revealed a very low Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level of 12, below the FSSAI-mandated minimum of 75 mg/L for packaged drinking water). Further action will be taken based on lab reports.

Moreover, at Taco Bell, it was observed that reused oil may exceed acceptable levels of Total Plate Count (TPC) during peak demand periods, such as weekends. A show-cause notice was also issued to address this

concern.