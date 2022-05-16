Hyderabad: FSSAI warns fruit juice companies not to use term 'ORS'

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has warned beverages companies not to use terms like ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts), ORSL Rehydrate, Electro Plus ORS on their products; these products would be termed as 'misbranded food'. The FSSAI said that it was in receipt of several representations/complaints regarding misuse of the term ORS by certain fruit-based or non-carbonated or ready-to-drink beverage manufacturers licensed under FSSAI by labelling/using terms similar to the ORS like 'ORSL', 'ORSL Rehydrate', 'Electro Plus ORS'.

According to officials, 'ORS' is a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945 which is used for treating acute diarrhoea and has a specific composition prescribed by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). However, the marketing and labelling of the fruit-based beverages being manufactured by the FBOS under FSSAI Licenses and such products with terms which contain 'ORS' is not only misleading for consumers, but also harmful for patients who may consume such products as ORS specially in case of children suffering from diseases like diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, may have serious health repercussions.

The FSSAI has clarified that use of 'ORS' or similar to 'ORS' and/or depiction of food products as 'ORS' on their labels or through advertisement is not allowed under the FSSRS. "Use of such terms may render the products as 'misbranded food', as defined under Section 3 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Such acts/products are in violation of the provisions of Section 23 and 24 of the FSS Act, 2006 which may render such FBOS liable for punishment under Section 52 and Section 53 of the Act.

The commissioners of food safety of all States/UTs and the Central licensing authorities have been asked to take appropriate action against such FBOS under their respective jurisdictions, including issuance of improvement notices under I Section-32 of the act, to them to rectify the labelling defects highlighted immediately while ensuring that the term 'ORS' is not used in the labelling of such products failing which appropriate legal action, as per the provisions of the act, and regulations made there under for violation in the respect shall be initiated against the defaulting FBOS.