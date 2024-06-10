Hyderabad: Gangs involved in chain-snatching, cell phone thefts land behind bars

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two gangs involved in the theft of mobile phones and chain snatchings. The police arrested seven members and seized huge property from them. In the first case, the Osmania University police arrested a couple, Arun Kumar alias Nanny (23), and his wife Anuradha alias Nikki (20), along with Rambabu (20) and a minor boy.

“The four-member gang targeted people sleeping on pavements and walking on the roads, forcefully taking away their mobile phones and cash,” said R Giridhar, DCP East Zone. In the second case, the police arrested a gang from Malkajgiri.

The arrested persons were B Samson (19), Madhu (19), and K Prashanth (21). The trio formed a gang and were involved in stealing mobile phones and chains from pedestrians in and around Secunderabad. The police stated that after snatching the property, the gang sold the mobile phones to Mohammed Arif, Ilyas Afroz, Shaik Ali, and Raju for Rs 3,000. These individuals then resold the phones to others, earning a profit. All the arrested persons have been remanded.