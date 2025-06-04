Hyderabad gears up for the grand return of Desire Designer Exhibition at Taj Krishna

The much-anticipated Desire Designer Exhibition is back, bringing a dazzling display of fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle collections to the city. Taking place from June 4 to 6 at the luxurious Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, this stylish affair promises three days of elegance, creativity, and festive glamour.



Known for curating top-tier talent and trendsetting designs, Desire showcases everything from bridal and festive wear to contemporary jewellery, haute couture, chic accessories, and home décor. Every edition draws in a glamorous crowd—celebrities, models, influencers, and Hyderabad’s most fashionable.

“This season, we’ve taken things up a notch,” said Anita Agarwal, Chief Organizer. “Desire is more than just a shopping experience; it’s a celebration of artistry, style, and individuality—a must-visit for every fashion lover in the city.”

Whether you're a bride-to-be, a trendsetter, or simply someone who loves beautiful things, Desire promises a curated shopping experience like no other.