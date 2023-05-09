Hyderabad: Gene-Health Connect, a mobile science exhibition launched

Hyderabad: ‘Genetics is not just a subject of research; it has become a part of our culture’. This statement has become a reality, with the launch of a mobile science exhibition – Gene-Health Connect by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), in collaboration with NCSM-Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) to mark the World Thalassemia Day on Monday. Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), inaugurated it virtually.

During the inaugural launch of the bus, many schools and college students were seen with the exhibits placed on the bus. Expressing joy. a few students stated that with this mobile science exhibition, people are not aware of genes will get a vast impact of genes.

The bus with 20 exhibits that will go round science, medical, and pharmacy colleges and high schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next seven months. The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society is one of the vital venue partners in the State for hosting the exhibition across all districts.

Explaining features of the mobile van, Dr. Somdatta Karak, science communication and public outreach officer. CCMB , said "the exhibition aims to educate young people on genetic diseases and how they can be managed and prevented. 7-9 crore Indians are estimated to suffer from genetic diseases. Earlier studies from CCMB had suggested that in-breeding in small communities propagates many of these diseases. We have made the exhibition for young people to understand how genes function and look at genetic diseases more objectively,” she added.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan who was the chief guest at the event, said, “ It is a great opportunity for me see the mobile van, just to be part of the event, I have straight away come from Chennai. I personally feel that creating awareness on genetics is mandatory and it also is the need of hour. This mobile science exhibition vehicle will be visiting various educational institutions and students will know how genetics is important in human life. Gene health is very important. Slowly people are speaking about this. This mobile van will spread more awareness among people, especially youth.”

“We hope to remove the social stigma attached to genetic testing. Timely genetic testing can prevent many genetic diseases today, while research is underway to make such tests more effective. Young people of India have to start discussing these more openly," said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, director, CSIR-CCMB.

“VITM, Bengaluru, has been playing a key role in bringing science from research labs to the public through various interactive models and exhibits. The mobile science exhibition on gene-health connect brings people the knowledge of genes and genetic disorders through hands-on exhibits which all can easily understand,” said Sadhana Attavar, director, VITM.

“This is a great opportunity for research institutions, such as CCMB, to take research that is going on in labs to the public, especially youth. The coming together of CSIR and NCSM is a harbinger of more ambitious and exciting initiatives in this direction," said Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, head, CSIR-Human Resource Development Group, and CSIR-Jigyasa initiative.