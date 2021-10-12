Hyderabad: Genome Foundation inks pact with LVPEI

Hyderabad: The Genome Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the LV Prasad Eye (LV Prasad) Institute to undertake collaborative research with a focus on rare genetic disorders, molecular and ophthalmic genetics with therapeutic care. These two non-profit institutions will also provide support with advances in science and technology.

Dr C Rangarajan, economist and chairman of Genome Foundation, signed and exchanged the MoU with Dr Gullapalli N Rao, chairman, Board of Trustees, LV Prasad Eye Institute.

Prof D Balasubramanian, former Director, CCMB and Research Director, LVPEI, Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman, Hyderabad Eye National Institute, Dr Gandhi P C Kaza, Managing Director of Genome Foundation and Chairman Truth Labs, and Dr Kosaraju R Rao, Director, Genome Foundation were present on the occasion.