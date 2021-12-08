Hyderabad: Geospatial tech crucial for sustainable development says Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday stated that development and advances in geospatial technologies are crucial for sustainable development. She called for better application of geospatial technologies and tools for promoting sustainable development practices in fields like agriculture.

Dr Tamilisai was inaugurating the 21st edition of the Geo Smart India Conference-2021 on theme "Advancing the Role of Geospatial Knowledge in Indian Economy." The conference was organised by the Geospatial World at HICC, here.

The Governor emphasised on the effective use of geospatial technologies in areas like transport, defence, internal security and infrastructure. She also highlighted the transformational changes taking place in geospatial technologies, like mapping, surveying, remote sensing and geographical information systems.

"It is high time that we need to explore and apply all these technologies for the all-round development of the country and emerge as leader in leveraging these emerging technologies for progress and sustainability," she added. The Governor lauded the efforts of the Geospatial World for its mission in advocating the use of geospatial technologies in varied fields.

"The space research, technologies and geospatial infrastructure when combined play a crucial role in contributing to the digital economy. They are empowering tools," she added.

Delegates from across the country representing various organisations working in geospatial technologies attended.