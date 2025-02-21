Live
- ‘The Devil’s Chair’ review: A thrilling horror ride
- SEBI plans to curb proliferation of thematic MF schemes: Chairperson Buch
- Tesla needs to produce cars in India to scale, keep price between Rs 25-30 lakh: CLSA
- Farmers’ Union Announces Indefinite Protest Over Scrap Sale Irregularities
- “Do Not Forget the Telugu Language” - Principal Anjaiah
- Adani Group to Invest ₹30,000 Crore in Kerala Over Next Five Years
- Hyderabad Gets Direct IndiGo Flights to Medinah Three Times a Week
- Two Thrilling Web Series to Stream on OTT Platforms on Feb 28
- Assam CM, family take holy dip at Sangam
- *Sharmila Urges Coalition Government to Address Concerns of Group-2 Mains Candidates*
Just In
Hyderabad Gets Direct IndiGo Flights to Medinah Three Times a Week
GHIAL launches a new IndiGo flight route from Hyderabad to Medinah, operating three times a week, enhancing connectivity to the Middle East.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced the commencement of a new flight service connecting Hyderabad and Medinah, operated by IndiGo Airlines. The inaugural flight took off on Friday, marking the launch of a route aimed at enhancing international connectivity.
The service is scheduled to operate three times weekly—on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight duration between the two cities is approximately 5 hours and 47 minutes.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, highlighted the significance of the new route, emphasizing its role in expanding Hyderabad’s international network. He noted that the addition of Medinah to the airport’s destinations would provide passengers with more travel opportunities while improving access to one of the most visited religious cities in the world.
With Hyderabad emerging as a key transit hub, the new service is expected to benefit travelers from South Asia and Southeast Asia, offering expanded connections across the Middle East.