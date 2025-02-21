Hyderabad Gets Direct IndiGo Flights to Medinah Three Times a Week

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced the commencement of a new flight service connecting Hyderabad and Medinah, operated by IndiGo Airlines. The inaugural flight took off on Friday, marking the launch of a route aimed at enhancing international connectivity.

The service is scheduled to operate three times weekly—on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight duration between the two cities is approximately 5 hours and 47 minutes.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL, highlighted the significance of the new route, emphasizing its role in expanding Hyderabad’s international network. He noted that the addition of Medinah to the airport’s destinations would provide passengers with more travel opportunities while improving access to one of the most visited religious cities in the world.

With Hyderabad emerging as a key transit hub, the new service is expected to benefit travelers from South Asia and Southeast Asia, offering expanded connections across the Middle East.