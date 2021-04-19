Hyderabad gets its first gas-based crematorium at Moosapet

Moosapet: Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) erected a gas-based crematorium at Moosapet Hindu Graveyard. This apart, the civic body plans to renovate the graveyard.



According to GHMC officials, a gas-based crematorium is safe and in full compliance with the pollution norms, as within 30 minutes the body gets burnt. It is also economical, when compared to the traditional funeral rites.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Moosapet, said: "this gas-based crematorium is first in the City. Our idea is to have a facility serving as an abode of peace. Also, this technique is environment-friendly. The chimney is placed 100-ft on the top. It is equipped with a wet scrubber pollution-control system to prevent soot and foul odour from going out. Also, the Pollution Control Board has given clearance."

As the traditional funeral method is time-consuming and causes a lot of pollution, the GHMC has planned to set up a gas-based crematorium, which takes only 30 minutes to burn a body into ashes. The machine is brought from Pune, in order to cater to the current situation, in view of the second wave of Covid. This graveyard is for both non-Covid and Covid bodies.

The work began in November at an estimated cost for Rs 90 lakh. The GHMC officials informed that 90 per cent of the work has been completed. The operations would soon begin. The GHMC plans to renovate the graveyard by adding facilities like pleasant environs, with plants, paved pathways, proper shed, chairs, clean changing rooms and spacious parking. Recently Ravi Kumar inspected the ongoing work.