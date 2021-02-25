X
X
Hyderabad: GHMC attends to public grievance

After The Hans India carried on Wednesday a standalone photo on lack of safety measures at an incomplete site on the busy stretch of Chilkanagar to Uppal main road, GHMC sanitation wing took up the work on the same day, and also installed a signboard that work was still in progress

Uppal: After The Hans India carried on Wednesday a standalone photo on lack of safety measures at an incomplete site on the busy stretch of Chilkanagar to Uppal main road, GHMC sanitation wing took up the work on the same day, and also installed a signboard that work was still in progress.

Whenever the civic body takes up any construction or repair works on the road, it normally arranges some signboards or barricade the worksite to avoid accidents.

An official who came across the report immediately alerted the staff to swing into action. He directed the division office of Uppal GHMC not to just install a barricade but fix the manhole in the afternoon itself.

