Hyderabad: GHMC babus take citizens for a ride as woes continue to pile up

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are misleading the netizens who raised the grievances online on various social media platforms. However, it is far from reality as the problems continue to fester in various localities in the city.



Despite having a mechanism to resolve grievances on digital platforms like the GHMC app, an online grievance redressal system, X (formerly Twitter), and a helpline, the civic body has failed to rise to people’s expectations.

It has been observed that it was far from reality and only a few grievances are being addressed by the officials while the rest remain unaddressed or the officers are misleading the citizens as well as their higher ups including ministers, Mayor and GHMC commissioner.

Daily several public grievances were raised by the citizens on social media, especially on X. Netizens while tagging the Mayor, GHMC chief, ministers and public representatives raise the issue and most of the time these higher authorities also respond and direct their officers to solve them at the earliest.

In what came in a shocker that a leader at Old city raised a complaint on X while tagging Mayor, GHMC commissioner, and circle and ward officers to clear the garbage from the point at Moghalpura.

However, after a few minutes Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also responded to the complaint raised and directed the Charminar zonal commissioner and circle officers to look at the issue.

“Following the directions of the Mayor, the officers responded and within an hour or two, the concerned officer posted the photo showing that the garbage was cleared, and the complaint was solved. However, the situation on the ground was far away from reality and I was shocked to see that the photo which was posted was fake one. The garbage on the road was not cleared,” pointed out Mohammed Ahmed, state spokesperson, TDP.

Ahmed said that the garbage point is one of the biggest points in the area and the residents usually raised the issue for lifting the garbage. “The photo which was posted was at least two-year-old. The photo posted by the officer shows that the garbage was cleared and there was a public toilet with closed doors and presently there is no toilet left on the spot and only a temporary frame is left,” he added.

He said that this shows that the GHMC officers are fooling the citizens and shows their lackadaisical attitude. Daily hundreds of such issues were raised and GHMC officers’ claims that it was solved. but with this, it clearly shows that the officers are not performing their duties and misleading their higher ups.

“I demand stern action against the concerned fraudulent staff who are lazy and demand the Mayor to visit the areas of Old City at least once a month,” he added.

K Venkatesh, a resident of Lal Darwaza said that hardly any senior officer visits here and it was months that the city Mayor visited the Old city. “With no senior officers or Mayor visiting the area, the circle officers are not showing their attention towards their duty and with a lackadaisical attitude fooling citizens and misleading their higher ups,” he added.