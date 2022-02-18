Hyderabad: GHMC builds modern graveyards, cemeteries

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is on its toes of developing modern graveyards and cemeteries. In the first phase the corporation completed development works of 24 modern cemeteries with all the facilities at a cost of Rs 24.13 crore.

Development works of Mallapur cemetery were completed at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Although Mallapur is an old cemetery, the corporation has developed it by setting up three separate fireplaces for burning firewood, three waiting rooms, changing rooms, separate bathrooms and toilets, drinking water facility and special attention paid to landscaping to make the place pleasant. A water fountain around the idol of Shiva, a retaining wall, a prayer hall, an ash storage facility and a hair cutting room has been set up.

In the second phase, 10 Muslim graveyards works were undertaken at cost of Rs 25.02 crore, of which 5 modern graveyards have been completed.