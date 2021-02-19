X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC fines actor Mohan Babu Rs 1 lakh fine for illegal advertisement

Hyderabad: GHMC fines actor Mohan Babu Rs 1 lakh fine for illegal advertisement
x

Hyderabad: GHMC fines actor Mohan Babu Rs 1 lakh fine for illegal advertisement

Highlights

Actor Mohan Babu was fined Rs 1 lakh for putting up unauthorized movie posters on the walls of his residence in Film Nagar.

Hyderabad: Actor Mohan Babu was fined Rs 1 lakh for putting up unauthorized movie posters on the walls of his residence in Film Nagar.

The director of enforcement vigilance & disaster management (EV&DM) of GHMC issued a notice to the actor on Thursday stating that the violation is erection of unauthorized advertisement element above 15-feet in height from ground level.

"The erection of advertisement element, displaying or mounting or painting an advertisement, use of flashing lights or non-static illumination, having size of the advertisement or name board exceeding 15% of the frontage of the building, use of moving, rotating or variable message advertising device, operating an advertisement without valid Structural Stability Certificate is an offence committed under GHMC Act and as per G.O.Ms. No. 68," the notice said.

The challan was issued to the actor after a complaint by a netizen.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X