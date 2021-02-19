Hyderabad: GHMC fines actor Mohan Babu Rs 1 lakh fine for illegal advertisement

Hyderabad: Actor Mohan Babu was fined Rs 1 lakh for putting up unauthorized movie posters on the walls of his residence in Film Nagar.

The director of enforcement vigilance & disaster management (EV&DM) of GHMC issued a notice to the actor on Thursday stating that the violation is erection of unauthorized advertisement element above 15-feet in height from ground level.

"The erection of advertisement element, displaying or mounting or painting an advertisement, use of flashing lights or non-static illumination, having size of the advertisement or name board exceeding 15% of the frontage of the building, use of moving, rotating or variable message advertising device, operating an advertisement without valid Structural Stability Certificate is an offence committed under GHMC Act and as per G.O.Ms. No. 68," the notice said.

The challan was issued to the actor after a complaint by a netizen.