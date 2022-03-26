Hyderabad: GHMC introduces online mutation & assessment of properties

Hyderabad: The property tax assessment system in GHMC is not citizen-friendly; it is difficult to get the property assessed. Citizens have to visit GHMC offices many times. In some cases, they aggrieved with the assessment and not paying taxes. Due to staff shortage and difficulty in assessment, 100 per cent properties are not assessed.

To eliminate difficulties faced by citizens and bring all the new properties to tax net, the online mutation and assessment of properties has been introduced. On registration of any existing property, which is assessed to property tax/vacant land tax, the property is automatically mutated in the name of the new owner without changing the existing PTIN/VLTN and tax amount. If the registered property is new or not assessed to property tax or vacant land tax, a new PTIN/VLTN is generated and sent to GHMC online.

On receipt of PTIN/VLTN with property details from the Registration department, the GHMC is generating property tax to residential properties with a monthly rental value of Rs 1.25 per sft for the Jubilee Hills circle and Rs 1 per sft for other circles. In case of vacant land, the vacant land tax is generated online @ 0.50 per cent of registration value.

On assessment of their property to property tax/vacant land tax, citizens will receive SMS with two links one to download the assessment copy and another for payment of property tax.

The new system will ensure that all properties registered are assessed to property/vacant land tax instantly without any human intervention. There will be no pendency of assessments in GHMC offices.