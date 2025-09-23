  • Menu
Hyderabad: GHMC Issues Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours

Highlights

Stay updated with Hyderabad’s 24-hour GHMC weather forecast for 23 September 2025. Expect light to moderate rain. Follow safety tips for waterlogged areas, open manholes, and electrical hazards.

Hyderabad is set to experience rain over the next 24 hours, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

  • 8 AM – 1 PM: Light rain or drizzle
  • 1 PM – 8 PM: Scattered light to moderate rain in some areas
  • 8 PM – 8 AM: Light rain or drizzle

Safety Tips:

  • Avoid waterlogged or low-lying areas
  • Report open manholes
  • Stay away from electric poles near water
  • Keep children safe

Report problems via My GHMC App, call 040-21111111, or dial 100

