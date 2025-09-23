Live
- CMF Headphone Pro to Debut on September 29 with Swappable Earcups and Unique Energy Slider
- Hyderabad: GHMC Issues Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours
- AP Assembly session: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy says Rs 1432 cr funds for construction of bridges
- South Korea: Ex-President Yoon's bail hearing set for Friday
- Atlanta Electricals IPO 2025: Price, Listing Date, GMP & Subscription Details
- Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Expecting Their First Child, Share Heartwarming Announcement
- GK Energy IPO Closes Today: Last Chance to Apply | Price, Listing & Details
- Sitharaman to visit Jaipur on September 27 for ‘Next Gen GST’ campaign
- Even road before PM Modi's residence pothole-ridden, claims Shivakumar
- Long lines at car dealerships and overwhelmed online orders marked the first day of the GST 2.0 rollout.
Hyderabad: GHMC Issues Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours
Highlights
Stay updated with Hyderabad’s 24-hour GHMC weather forecast for 23 September 2025. Expect light to moderate rain. Follow safety tips for waterlogged areas, open manholes, and electrical hazards.
Hyderabad is set to experience rain over the next 24 hours, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
- 8 AM – 1 PM: Light rain or drizzle
- 1 PM – 8 PM: Scattered light to moderate rain in some areas
- 8 PM – 8 AM: Light rain or drizzle
Safety Tips:
- Avoid waterlogged or low-lying areas
- Report open manholes
- Stay away from electric poles near water
- Keep children safe
Report problems via My GHMC App, call 040-21111111, or dial 100
Next Story