Hyderabad: GHMC Issues Weather Forecast for Next 24 Hours

Hyderabad is set to experience rain over the next 24 hours, according to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

8 AM – 1 PM: Light rain or drizzle

1 PM – 8 PM: Scattered light to moderate rain in some areas

8 PM – 8 AM: Light rain or drizzle

Safety Tips:

Avoid waterlogged or low-lying areas

Report open manholes

Stay away from electric poles near water

Keep children safe

Report problems via My GHMC App, call 040-21111111, or dial 100