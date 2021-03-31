Hyderabad: GHMC mulls setting up containment zones as corona cases rise

Containment zones in Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set up containment zones in the city with the rise in coronavirus cases.

According to the reports, areas like Golconda, Serilingampally, Chintal Basti, LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Himayatnagar, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla and other places under the GHMC limits have been identified as coronavirus hotspot centres. These areas may turn into containment zones.

On Wednesday, the city reported 684 coronavirus cases which include 184 from GHMC followed by 61 in Medchal Malkajgiri and 45 from Rangareddy and remaining from other districts in the state. In Telangana, the total coronavirus tally went up to 3,07,889 and the death toll rose to 1,697.

Also, with the less number of recovery cases compared of fresh cases, the active cases in the state mounted to 4,965 of which 1,873 are in home of institutional isolation.