Hyderabad: GHMC panel approves 10 development proposals

Hyderabad: At the fourth Standing Committee meeting, chaired by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi here on Wednesday, officials approved 10 of the total 12 proposals, submitted by the corporators.

The proposals approved were: acquisition of 542 properties for road-widening from Hafiz Baba Nagar main road to Balapur road via HMWSS plant at DRDO compound wall under the SRDP works; development of the Nallakunta Fever Hospital Junction approval to be send to government; conversion of 12.64 sq. yards of Srilakshmi in Karmanghat village, Saroornagar mandal, to GHMC Park.

The Standing Committee also approved taking up restoration of Adikmet RoB at Jamai Osmania Railway Station by sanctioning Rs 5.95 crore. It okayed construction of a multipurpose function hall in Kanchanbagh ward costing Rs 4.94 crore; remodelling of storm water drain from veterinary hospital to be taken up at a cost of Rs. 2.60 crore.

Among those approved are: to send proposals to the government for conversion of 4.58 sq yards of CH Bhuvaneswari in Azmatnagar to GHMC Park.

The officials also gave green signal to other approvals, including acquisition of 45 properties from Shivam Road under SRDP to Satya Sai Vidya Vihar School via DD Colony and 18-meter road width at Saibaba Temple.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and the Standing Committee members.