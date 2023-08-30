Hyderabad: GHMC pitches for climate sensitive measures

Hyderabad: As part of developing the ‘Climate Resilient City Action Plan (CRCAP) – Towards a Net-Zero Future’ and the ‘Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (LBSAP)’ for Hyderabad, the GHMC held a stakeholder consultation meeting at corporation’s office on Tuesday.

According to officials, the corporation is keen to ensure that the city integrates climate-sensitive measures in its planning, development, infrastructure and service delivery in view of the city’s rapid growth. Hence the 'inception' meeting was organised for these two initiatives.

The consultation with stakeholders was held on LBSAP and on development of CRCAP. Net-zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) that is produced and the amount that is removed from the atmosphere. Technical assistance for the same is being provided by ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) -local governments for sustainability, South Asia.

CRCAP to identify targets

Team from ICLEI South Asia elaborated on the activities to be carried out in Hyderabad for the development of the CRCAP and LBSAP until September 2024. Representatives from GHMC departments and other stakeholders deliberated on various aspects of climate action plan and biodiversity strategy and action plan and provided valuable inputs to help prioritise focus areas and potential strategies during the meeting.

A CRCAP is being developed for Hyderabad which will help GHMC to reduce climate vulnerability and risk to its population, infrastructure and impacts on economy. “The CRCAP will identify targets and strategies to help Hyderabad move towards net-zero GHG emissions, to support India’s ‘net-zero by 2070’ goal,” informed the officials.

The guidelines for development of ‘State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan’ and ‘Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan’ have recently been developed by ICLEI and have been accepted by the Secretariat of Convention on Biological Diversity. The methodology aims to develop the LBSAP in a scientifically informed and participatory manner.

Hyderabad, the only city in country to have calculated the city biodiversity index twice

Telangana government is focused on protection and enhancement of biodiversity in the city through nature-based solutions. The Ku Haritha Haram programme has not only helped in the improvement of green cover in the city but also there is a significant improvement in the city’s biodiversity. As per FSI – 2021 report the green cover increase in GHMC area is by 147% in the last decade due to the Haritha Haram programme.

The city biodiversity index of Hyderabad also increased from 36/92 in 2012 to 57/92 in 2023. “Hyderabad is the only city in India to have calculated the city biodiversity index twice. City has been awarded as ‘Tree City of World’ twice during the years 2020, 2021 by Arbor day Foundation and also as ‘World Green City’ for year 2022 by AIPH,” added the officials.