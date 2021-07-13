Hyderabad: GHMC plants 1,22,449 saplings in 10 days

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials stated on Monday that the "Pattana Pragathi" programme from June 1 to June 10 was successful.

During the 10 days the civic body planted 122,449 saplings and distributed free 923,539 saplings to people.

The officials said median plantation was taken up at a length of 16,218.61 metres and avenue plantation as taken in 27.6 km, multi-level plantation in 13.86 km. A total of 636 parks were cleaned.

A total of 28,983.8 metric tonnes of garbage was lifted in the City as a part of "Pattana Pragathi" programme. Debris was removed at various places.The Entomology wing carried out anti-larval operations in 999,462 houses. It conducted fogging operations in 830,076 houses.