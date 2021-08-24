Hyderabad: GHMC special drive to achieve 100% vaccination by September 9

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started a special vaccination drive in its limits from Monday, targeting to reach 100 per cent of vaccination in the city to all those aged above 18. It has set the target to reach 100 per cent vaccination by September 9.

On Monday, approximately 264 colonies in Old CIB Quarters, Adarshnagar, Manasarovar Heights, Hasmatpet were 100 per cent vaccinated. Authorities have issued certificates to the colonies stating that they are 100 per cent vaccinated. The civic body has pressed into service 175 mobile centres.

The GHMC officials will also survey door-to-door like apartments, colonies, housing societies and identify whether everyone is vaccinated; if not they will give slips by scheduling the vaccination date and place. If everyone is vaccinated in a house the officials will paste a sticker stating that this house/ colony is completely vaccinated.

According to officials, till date 50 lakh people were vaccinated. With a motive to give the jabs to those who did not take the vax the special drive was started.

The mobile vaccination buses will cover around 4,846 colonies, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar instructed the zonal commissioners/deputy commissioners to complete the vaccination process by the given deadline.

To speed up the vax process, he appointed senior officials at various circles like Charminar circle. Additional Commissioner for Health B Santosh was appointed at Chandrayangutta, Vijayalaxmi (Hayathnagar), Yadagiri Rao (Qutbullahpur), Priyanka Alla (Alwal), J Shankariah (Alwal). The special officers have to monitor the process in the circles to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.