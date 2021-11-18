Hyderabad: GHMC special drive to save neem trees

Hyderabad: To save neem trees in the city, the Urban Bio-Diversity (UBD) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday took up a special drive by watering them in all five zones. It was observed that many trees were drying up due to Die Back disease.

The UBD wing took up the special drive to curb the spread of the disease and sprayed Bavistin, a fungicide composed of Chlorpyrifos and Cypermethrin.

An official of the wing said the trees are affected with the fungal disease when raindrops fall on leaves. It can be stopped with spraying of fungicide.