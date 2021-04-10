Hyderabad: GHMC staff asked to get vaccinated by April 15

Adarsh Nagar: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on Friday ordered all the Zonal Commissioners to ensure that all GHMC officials, from the sanitation workers to high ranked officers should get vaccinated by April 15.This decision was taken in accordance with the instructions given the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the Commissioner.



As part of this exercise, in a video Conference the Commissioner directed the Zonal Commissioners to carry out the vaccination program to all the Staff and officers at the nearest Urban Health centers or Hospitals and asked them to complete the task by the set deadline.

Stating that all the 30,000 of front line workers at different levels must get vaccinated without any exemption he said, "The details of the persons who have taken the vaccine should be sent to the head office and must also get uploadedon the Covid portal."

Furthermore, the Commissioner informed that after April 15 none of the officers or other staff members would be allowedin the office without a clear certificate of vaccination. He further suggested that the visitors who come to the office should also get vaccinated and appealed that everyone should wear a mask and follow social distancing.