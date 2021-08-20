Hyderabad: GHMC starts mosquito control drive to fight dengue

Hyderabad: In the context of increasing dengue and malaria cases in the city the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up measures for mosquito control and various sanitation efforts to prevent the rise of mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and seasonal diseases.

Apart from fogging operations, the GHMC's Entomology wing is also creating awareness among the people against the spread of dengue and malaria.

As part of the monsoon special drive the GHMC's health, sanitation, and entomology officials have visited the Hafeezpet division in Chandanagar circle and conducted an awareness programme among residents of about 50 houses.

Chief Entomologist Dr Rambabu said that mosquito control measures are being strictly implemented in all circles of the GHMC as per the directions of GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. "Insecticide and larvicides have been sprayed at the locations where water is being stored in more than 100 houses to control mosquito larvae," he said.

He further said that the water containers should be washed clean otherwise the mosquitoes would be able to thrive.

He appealed to the public to drain the water as soon as worms are found in the water.

Moreover, the GHMC circle officials have been instructed to clear wastage from ponds to mitigate mosquitoes.

Similarly, it has been suggested to the officials to release Gambusia fish and oil balls in those areas where water bodies are present in large numbers.