Hyderabad: GHMC to deliver one lakh home isolation kits

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has geared up to contain COVID-19 and has procured one lakh home isolation kits on the directions of the state government.

The medical and health department will distribute the kits according to the zones and circles of GHMC. The zonal commissioners were asked to ensure there is no shortage of medicines. Meanwhile, ASHA workers and sanitation staff have been roped in to visit bastis, colonies and apartments to give suggestions to COVID-19 patients.

So far, 1000 kits have been delivered in the GHMC limits which has 6 zones and 30 circles. The GHMC officials said that they have distributed the kits to patients who complained of not receiving the kits during a door-to-door survey.

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials asked the COVID-19 patients to use Methylprednisolone 8mg tablets for five days (two times daily) if the fever did not subside after five days. They also asked the patients to check the body temperature frequently and have a six-minute walk daily. "If the patient suffers from breathlessness during walking, consult the doctor immediately," the GHMC added.