Hyderabad: GHMC to embark on massive green drive

Rajendranagar: A green city is one which facilitates and abounds in rich biodiversity, reduces air pollution, ensures water storage. It is also said that greening of urban environs dampens noise and help cooling down in warm periods.



The Urban Biodiversity Wing (UBW) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has planned to raise a total 1.5 crore saplings of different varieties in 600 nurseries in all the six GHMC zones.

This time, UBW has proposed to take up plantation drive in the month of June, by planting 20 thousand saplings of floral, medicinal and other species of aesthetic importance in each circle, for which the seedlings process has reached the advanced stage. However, random plantations will begin at the end of this month.

"About 1.5 crore saplings are being raised to take up plantation drive from June this year. But, the random plantation at isolated places, where the trees were damaged and dried up due to various reasons, will be taken up by the end of this month itself," informed a senior official from UBW. "The seedling process has already begun in 100 nurseries of all the 6 circles such as Malakpet-6, Santoshnagar-7, Chandrayangutta-8, Charminar-9, Falaknuma-10 and Rajendra Nagar-11 in Charminar Zone. These nurseries together will bedeck nearly 25 lakh saplings of different varieties," he added.

According to officials, several varieties of saplings such as tabebuia rosea, spathodea bohemia, bignonia, sissoo, pongamia, nemali nara and neem would be used for avenue parking in several parks, roads and main thoroughfares in all the circles under South Zone.

"Out of 100 nurseries spread in the south zone area, 34 are located in Rajendra Nagar and Falaknuma circles. Recently, we have taken up plantation in National Police Academy in Shivrampally on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashakher Rao's Birthday. Now, we have planned to take up avenue plantation on Shamshabad route from March 15," Informed Prasanna Kumar, UBW Manager for Rajendranagar and Falaknuma circle.

"Last time, the Haritha Haram program was not taken up due to coronavirus lockdown. But this time, if the situation permits, it will be taken up in a big way for which the ensemble of saplings has already made ready. As public participation is an important aspect, the people, especially the plant lovers will be given at least 5 to 10 saplings each provided they furnish their Aadhaar copy," informed another official.