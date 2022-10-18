Hyderabad: GHMC uses drone in anti-mosquito drive

Hyderabad: To prevent mosquito breeding, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation entomology team used a drone to drop oil balls in the Anantgiri Lake in Banjara Hills. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said steps will be taken to develop the lake.

GHMC zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran, along with chief entomology officer, inspected the lake in the presence of the Mayor and other officials. According to GHMC, after complaints were received from the locals, the lake was cleared.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said in view of the sewage coming from above into the lake near Taj Banjara, Aeropus, a voluntary organisation, has come forward through CSR to treat the sewage.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy held a review meeting with officials of the entomology wing, about the ongoing activities to control mosquito menace in the city. She instructed the wing to work hard to control the menace.

She asked the entomology wing to undertake fogging in colonies, lakes, ponds, and low-lying areas. Over 2,300 workers with 125 units consisting of 19 members in each unit will be put into action.