Hyderabad: Gig workers conduct awareness programme on car fire safety

Hyderabad: The soaring temperature can heat up vehicles too. Summers can be harsh not just for you, but also for your car as well. Unfortunate incidents of fire outbreaks in moving vehicles or cars parked under harsh sun are being witnessed. In order to protect cars from catching fire in rising temperatures, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) on Sunday conducted an awareness programme for drivers on car fire safety.

It has been observed that when temperature rises there is an increase in the number of cars catching fire. To prevent such incidents motorists are always urged to follow vehicle safety requirements and take their cars for regular maintenance.

According to experts, not getting cars properly and regularly maintained makes them more prone to catching fire in summer.

Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of TGPWU said cars can catch fire for many reasons, including mechanical or electrical issues, which are most common. A car can also catch fire as a result of a bad crash.

“There can be number of reasons behind cars catching fire in hot weather. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.”

“Most crashes do not result in fire. In the event of any crash, call 101 If there is no sign of fire. Wait for emergency assistance to help any injured individual out of car,” he added. Most car fluids are flammable. Heat and electrical sparks plus leaking fluid are all it takes to start a car fire, says Salauddin.

During the awareness programme, driver were given sessions on fire safety and were explained what to do if a car is on fire. They were asked to equip cars with a small fire extinguisher near the driver’s seat. This can be very handy in case of small fires, which can be extinguished immediately.

“Following a fire, pull over as quickly as it is safe to do so; be sure to use your signal as you make your way to a safe location off the road, such as breakdown lane or rest stop. Once you stop, turn off the engine, get everyone out of the car. Never return to a burning car for anything. Move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning vehicle and well away from traffic.

The drivers were explained how to prevent a car fire. “Have your car serviced regularly by a professionally trained mechanic. If you spot leaks, your car is not running properly, get it checked. A well-maintained car is less likely to have a fire. If you must transport gasoline, transport only a small quantity in a certified gas can that is sealed. Keep a window open for ventilation. Gas cans and propane cylinders should never be transported in passenger compartment. Never park a car where flammables, such as grass, are touching the catalytic converter. Drive safely to avoid an accident.

Drivers were explained to know danger signs, including cracked or loose wiring or electrical problems, a fuse that blows more than once, oil or fluid leaks, oil cap not on securely, rapid changes in fuel or fluid level, or engine temperature.