Hyderabad: GITAM students receive 550 placement offers

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University Hyderabad recently started the placement drive for the session 2021-2022. Despite the recent economic recession and pandemic, a steady number of recruiters and offers were made available to students, ensuring a great start to their professional journey.

A total of 550 offers were made, with the highest package offered at Rs 8.5 lakh per annum. The average compensation was scaled up to Rs 4.5 lakh.

The students received offers from a myriad of fields, including B Tech (514), MBA (13), MTech (6), MSc Data Science (2) from several top-notch corporates, including Wipro Elite (124), TCS Ninja (94), Prodapt (84), Accenture (48), Accenture (Adv) 12, Virtusa (43), Mindtree (31), Musigma (25), ENH secure (13), Deloitte (13), Tek Systems (10), Birla Soft (9), Nine Leaps 6), Optum (5), TCS Digital (3) and Hitachi Vantara (1).

Despite the pandemic and students resorting to learning from their homes, GITAM, Hyderabad attracted some of the most coveted recruiters including Musigma offering a package of (Rs 30 lakh per annum-LPA for four years), Tiger Analytics (8.5), Accolite (8), Deloitte (7.93 ), Optum (7.9 ), Keka (7.5), TCS Digital (7). Many other offers are under process from companies like Amazon (18), Pega Systems (14), South India Bank (12), Byjus, LIDO, Federal Bank (10 each).

Besides academics, extracurricular efforts, such as training sessions, hands-on workshops, guest faculty lectures initiated by the GITAM Career Guidance Cell (GCGC), helped get the students placement-ready. Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor and DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, congratulated the students.