Hyderabad: Gold, a live round seized at airport

Shamshabad: The officials of customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday detained three passengers in three separate cases and seized gold, foreign cigarettes and one live round from their possession.

In the first incident, Amtul H Mohammed of Hakimpet, a passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai by FlyDubai airlines flight (FZ 8779) concealed pouches containing gold paste weighing about 1.6kg inside her clothes. She opted for a green channel at Customs check area indicating that she was not carrying any dutiable items. Customs sleuths intercepted her and recovered the gold worth Rs 74 lakh.

In the second incident, During the early hours of Wednesday, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intercepted a passenger, Abdul Azeez K (41) of Kerala who arrived from Abu Dhabi in Etihad airways flight (EY 274). As Abdul was behaving in a suspicious manner, CISF staff approached him inside the airport and they found 200 cigarette packets worth Rs 4 lakh in his possession. Abdul Azeez was handed over to Customs sleuths for further investigation.

In the third incident, a live round was found in the check-in baggage of a passenger. The passenger was immediately detained for further questioning and handed over to RGIA police.