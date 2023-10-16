Hyderabad: Gold and Silver seized in large amounts on Miyapur

The police seized a significant amount of gold and silver ornaments in Miyapur, as they were being carried without proper documentation. 27.540 kg of gold and 15.650 kg of silver items were seized, and three individuals were arrested in connection with this illegal possession.

Amidst the election code being enforced in the state, extensive vehicle inspections are being conducted to seize cash, gold, and illegally transported liquor without proper evidence. In Nalgonda district, the police uncovered Rs.3.04 crores hidden under the seat of a car during a routine check at the tollgate.

The car attempted to evade the police but was eventually stopped near the state integrated check post at Vadapally. Two individuals from Gujarat, Vipul Kumar and Amarsinhaja, who were in the car, were detained, and the cash was recovered.