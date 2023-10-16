Live
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
- Diet & exercise: Conquer diabetes with the winning duo
Just In
Hyderabad: Gold and Silver seized in large amounts on Miyapur
The police seized a significant amount of gold and silver ornaments in Miyapur, as they were being carried without proper documentation.
The police seized a significant amount of gold and silver ornaments in Miyapur, as they were being carried without proper documentation. 27.540 kg of gold and 15.650 kg of silver items were seized, and three individuals were arrested in connection with this illegal possession.
Amidst the election code being enforced in the state, extensive vehicle inspections are being conducted to seize cash, gold, and illegally transported liquor without proper evidence. In Nalgonda district, the police uncovered Rs.3.04 crores hidden under the seat of a car during a routine check at the tollgate.
The car attempted to evade the police but was eventually stopped near the state integrated check post at Vadapally. Two individuals from Gujarat, Vipul Kumar and Amarsinhaja, who were in the car, were detained, and the cash was recovered.